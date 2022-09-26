Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

WATCH: Harry Styles dismisses break-up rumors with Olivia Wilde, but unusually

Speculation about their split was rampant
Samaa Web Desk Sep 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde just rebuffed rumors of things going not-so well between them.

But, they had an alternate way of doing so. The couple did not use resort to words to rebuff rumors.

Instead, they showed affection publicly during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling.

The couple was seen kissing and hugging each other on the set.

The speculation about Harry and Wilde’s breakup was rampant on the internet as they both looked distant during the promotion of the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div