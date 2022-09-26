Pakistani ex-model sheds 10kgs, just by feeding her baby; see photos

Pakistani ex-model has shared her post-pregnancy transformation photos, and she looks drastically different!

Sofia Khan – or commonly known as Fia Khan – left her modeling and acting career and is now leading a happy married life.

Fia is married to a Turkish national Tolga Erken and they both make a super adorable couple. Alisa Erken is Fia’s third daughter, it’s her second marriage with Tolga.

Fia had gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy days which is usual, but she is now back in shape which is evident from her latest photos.

Fia used to look like this during her modeling career. A look she must be missing!

But, then she married, left modeling, and put on a lot of weight.

Post pregnancy, Fia said she lost 10 kilograms (kgs) in just seven weeks. Amazing!

The ex-model said she lost this weight just by feeding her newborn.