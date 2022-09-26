Imran demands Shehbaz’s resign over audio leaks

The ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resign over the audio leaks.

He warned that more leaks were coming, which would prove collusion between the government and Election Commission to disqualify him.

Addressing a ceremony at GC College in Lahore on Monday afternoon, he said that the audio leaks showed how the prime minister was crafting a means to circumvent the ban on trade with India, which his administration had imposed to import machinery from India for Maryam’s son-in-law. Moreover, he said that the ruling government was planning to set up a grid station for a housing society by Maryam’s son-in-law and use taxpayer money to pay for the Rs700 million station.

