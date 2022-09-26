Mission to save planet Earth: NASA to sacrifice its satellite

In a historic mission to save the Earth, NASA will purposefully crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday at 7:14 p.m. EST (12:14 GMT).

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project would purposely crash the space probe to test the hypothesis that one day, a space rock that has the potential to cause a devastating asteroid impact might be diverted, saving the Earth from destruction.

The DART mission was launched in November last year from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Mission controllers allow the spacecraft to guide itself into oblivion 6.5 million miles (10.5 million kilometers) beyond Earth today.

This never-before-seen cosmic collision will be captured by specialized cameras from a space mission.