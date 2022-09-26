Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Science

Mission to save planet Earth: NASA to sacrifice its satellite

Mission is known as DART or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test
Samaa Web Desk Sep 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a historic mission to save the Earth, NASA will purposefully crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday at 7:14 p.m. EST (12:14 GMT).

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project would purposely crash the space probe to test the hypothesis that one day, a space rock that has the potential to cause a devastating asteroid impact might be diverted, saving the Earth from destruction.

The DART mission was launched in November last year from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Mission controllers allow the spacecraft to guide itself into oblivion 6.5 million miles (10.5 million kilometers) beyond Earth today.

This never-before-seen cosmic collision will be captured by specialized cameras from a space mission.

nasa

satellite

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div