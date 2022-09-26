Epic Games Store offering Gloomhaven and Ark: Survival Evolved for free

On Thursday, Epic Games tweeted that two of their games, Gloomhaven, a turn-based cooperative dungeon crawler from 2021, and Ark: Survival Evolved, an action-adventure survival game from 2017, are both free to download for a week.

The dinosaur-themed survival game from Studio Wildcard has done well for itself since it originally went live on early access back in 2015.

Since then, it has released four paid DLC expansion packs, several smaller free expansions, and a battle royale spin-off.

Even a sequel featuring a single-player campaign and an animated series with Vin Diesel as the voice actor will be released the following year.

Meanwhile, the cooperative board game Gloomhaven’s videogame adaption by Flaming Fowl Studios has received positive reviews since its early access release.

It seems like a no-brainer to download any game, let alone for free. However, you must act quickly to take advantage of the deal and free up some disc space before September 29.