Publicity stunt? Neha Kakkar, Falguni Pathak to share stage amid war of words

In the midst of Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar fued over recreation of Maine Payal hai Chhankai, the two are set to share the stage on Indian Idol 13.

Recently, Pathak seemed disappointed at Kakkar’s new song O Sajna, a remake of 90s Maine Paayal Hai Chhankai, as she was re-posting her fans bashing of Kala Chashma singer for her take on the original song.

Sony’s official Instagram on Sunday, posted a new Indian Idol promo featuring the two of them in the upcoming Navratri special – a Hindu Festival – episode.

In response to the following promo, few viewers called their ‘cold war’ a publicity stunt. A user said, “Shame on you Falguni ji, you did that just to grab attention, completely disappointed.”

Another one said, “The lengths all these people go to make the song a hit, first they fight on social media to grab attention, and then they perform together on TV. What a show off.”

Pathak has been slamming O Sajna on her social media accounts.

In an Interview with Hindustan Times, the legendary singer said, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was about to puke, it was like that.”

The Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi singer told the media that she wants to sue Neha Kakkar for the recreation of her song, but she doesn’t hold the rights to the song.

She told ETimes, “Remixes are happening but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Don’t change the originality of the song. I don’t think I need to do anything; my fans are taking action against the song.”

Kakkar too responded to the criticism and wrote in her Instagram story, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days.”