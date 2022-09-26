County Championship: Imam to return to Pakistan

Opener Imam-ul-Haq will return to Pakistan ahead of the forthcoming County Championship match against Kent.

The left-hander, who is playing for Somerset, is leaving because of the il health of his father, who suffered a heart attack few days back.

“Imam will return home immediately to be with his family in Pakistan. This means that he won’t be available for selection for our final fixture at Canterbury, starting on Monday,” Somerset CCC Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, explained.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Imam for all his contributions both on and off the field since joining the Club. On behalf of all the players, staff and followers of Somerset County Cricket Club, we send our thoughts and support to Imam and his family at this time.”

Imam’s father will undergo surgery in a private hospital today, according to sources.