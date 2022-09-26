India break Pakistan’s major T20I record

The Sunday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad saw India clinch the T20I series against Australia.

The victory became even sweeter for the Men in Blue as they managed to break Pakistan’s T20I record.

They convincingly thrashed the visitors, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Chasing a 187-run target, Kohli stuck 63, while Yadav scored blistering 69 runs.

With the win, Team India surpassed their arch-rivals Pakistan, who had previously held the record of 20 T20I wins in 2021, which was the maximum so far.

With the win over Australia was their 21st T20I win this year.

They have a good chance of extending that record, as they will now host South Africa for three T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.