KSE-100 index breaches past 41,000 points

The positive sentiment around the economy following news of Miftah Ismail’s departure and the impending arrival of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar in the financial hot seat of the country saw an early rally in the stock exchange that helped it break past the 41,000 points psychological barrier on Monday morning.

By mid-day, however, the index had dipped below 41,000 but was still up by 336.73 points.

The index opened at 40,620.21 points on Monday morning after an oscillating week.

However, an early rally of around 410.98 points saw the index rising to a high of 41,031.19 points as it broke past the 41,000-point ceiling in the opening session.

However, by midday, the index underwent a slight correction. Still, it maintained its positive sentiment as it settled below the 41,000-point barrier at 40,956.94.

So far, the most active stock contributing to the index’s performance was TRG Pakistan Limited which saw a 5.34% change in its price from Rs6.3 to Rs124.35 per share. It also traded some 15.838 million shares.

It was followed by Unity Floods Limited, which saw its share price rise by 6.65% while some 11.192 million shares traded hands.

Worldcall Telecom Limited and K-Electric followed with 7.184 million and 5.863 million shares, respectively.

Companies which saw the most declines were reflected in financial risk and bond firms. First Pak Modaraba (PAKMI) saw shares drop by 12.08% pr Rs0.29 per share.

First Elite Capital Modaraba (FECM) saw its share price decline by 11.05%, or Rs0.41 per share.

Zephyr Textiles Limited followed with its share price falling by 10.53%, with shares losing Re1 in value.