Samsung files a new face recognition patent

Samsung may be developing an intriguing facial recognition technology that uses two in-screen cameras.

It was revealed in a patent application submitted by Samsung to KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) in March 2021.

A Dutch media published the pertinent document when it became public last week.

The basic concept is simple: take several images of the person from different angles so that a 3D model of their face may be created that can be used for authentication.

However, Samsung mentions the use of under-display cameras, which is appealing in and of itself.

Not a lot of detail is provided in the patent. A model of a typical “slab” style phone with two UDCs, one on top and one at the bottom, is displayed.

The patent also includes a measurement of pupil size. According to the theory, a human’s pupil size should change based on lightning.

This might be an additional security step to prevent face authentication from being hacked using tools like photographs or masks.

Though the idea is fascinating, it should be remembered that it is currently only a concept, not an actual product or hint.