Six martyred as Pakistan army helicopter crashes in Harnai

SiPakistanan army personnel were martyred after a helicopter crashed in Balochistan’s Harnai area, the military media wing said in a statement Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), those martyred include two pilots.

The helicopter was on a flying mission in Khost.

The pilots of the helicopter were identified as Major Muneeb Afzal and Major Khurram Shehzad.

Others include Naik Jalil, Sobaidar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Imran and Sepoy Shoaib.

39-year-old Major Shehzad was a resident of Attock while Major Afzal hailed from Rawalpindi.

This is the second helicopter that has crashed in Balochistan in recent months.

In August, a helicopter carrying Quetta Corp Commander Lt General Muhammad Sarfraz and others went down in the Lasbela district during a flood relief operation. All six abroad were martyred.

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over loss of lives in chopper crash