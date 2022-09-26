Wait is over: Humayun Saeed’s Netflix debut to release this November

Lollywood actor Humayun Saeed is all set to make his Netflix debut as he will appear in the upcoming season of The Crown, which will be released in November this year.

The official Twitter account of The Crown announced on Saturday, that the fifth season of the show will air on Netflix on November 9.

The London Nahi Jaunga actor also confirmed his casting in the hit series by sharing the same post on his Instagram account.

Reportedly, Saeed will play Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart specialist, with whom Lady Diana had a secret two-year-long relationship.

It is anticipated that their relationship will have some screen time in the upcoming season of the show.

Princess Diana, according to reports, paid a visit to Khan’s family in Lahore in May 1996. Although, Hasnat Khan ended their relationship in June 1997, but he attended Diana’s funeral.

The other cast for the upcoming season includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman while Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip. Dominic West will portray Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, Lesley Manville will play the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

The Crown revolves around Queen Elizabeth II and her extended family.

The cast of the fifth season suggests that the season will cover the 1990s, which may include Windsor Castle’s catastrophic fire, Princess Anne’s divorce, Diana’s death, and Prince Charles and Prince Andrew’s separation from their wives.

The Crown has received 22 Emmy Awrads, including best drama series and top drama actor honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles as a young man in 13 episodes, also won an Emmy for best drama actor.