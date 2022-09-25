Finance Minister Miftah Ismail steps down
PML-N leadership nominates Ishaq Dar as country's next financial czar
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has stepped down as the finance minister of Pakistan, SAMMA TV reported on Sunday.
The resignation was tendered during an important meeting of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) held in London.
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar as Miftah’s replacement.
Nawaz Sharif commended Miftah Ismail on steering Pakistan out of the default-like situation.
The ex-finance minister thanked the PML-N leadership for providing him the opportunity and said that he diligently served his duties during his four-month brief tenure.
Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar has confirmed returning to Pakistan from London with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.