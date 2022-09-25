Info minister says audio leak testifies govt’s non-involvement in any wrongdoing

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the audio leak has proved that neither an illegal act was committed nor any undue advantage was given to anyone.

In a statement, she claimed that the power plant was imported from India under a policy and law formulated during Imran Khan’s tenure.

“There is a high court order on installation of grid station on 18 July 2022,” she said while clarifying the two issues discussed in the audio leak of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a Prime Minister House’s official is making rounds on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in government affairs.

In the audio tape, the government official is talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a power plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the PM House official could be heard advising the premier to not import a plant from India as the step will harm the reputation of government.

“The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the prime minister won’t be easy as it can become an issue,” the official could be heard replying to PM.