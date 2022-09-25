Watch Live
Pakistan-England T20I: Two arrested for selling fake tickets

Fourth match is being played in Karachi today
Samaa Web Desk Sep 25, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Two people were arrested outside Karachi’s National Stadium for selling fake tickets to the spectators.

Hundreds of people had reached the stadium after purchasing fake tickets but they were denied entry.

The fourth T20I between Pakistan and England will be played in Karachi today, with the visitors having a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.

England, who last toured Pakistan in 2005, are playing four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December to play three Tests in the second leg of the tour.

