Sara murder case: Suspect’s father Ayaz Amir sent on one-day physical remand

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Sunday sent veteran journalist Ayaz Amir on one-day physical remand in the murder case of his daughter-in-law.

The police took Ayaz Amir into custody on Saturday night following the murder of his daughter-in-law Sarah Inam by his son Shahnawaz Amir at a Chak Shahzad farmhouse.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the police produced the journalist before duty judge Zahid Tirmiz.

Ayaz Amir apprised the court that he was in Chakwal when the victim was murdered.

The journalist told the court that he informed the police about the incident and provided them with the address of the farmhouse where it took place.

His counsel also argued that there is no evidence against his client in the murder case, adding that the police had also endorsed receiving information about the murder from Ayaz Amir.

The lawyer also noted that the journalist was not even nominated in the first information report (FIR) by the police.

The police, terming it a high-profile case, sought a five-day physical remand of the suspect’s father to process investigation.

However, the court agreed on only one-day physical remand and adjourned the hearing.