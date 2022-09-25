Imran says audio leak proves Sharif family can establish relations with India for vested interests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leaks prove that the Sharif family can snub Kashmiri’s struggle and illegally import machinery from India for their personal benefit.

Addressing the public gathering in Karak, the PTI chief said that the US carried out 400 drone attacks in Pakistan and killed innocent people but the rulers did not speak a word against it because their wealths were parked in foreign countries.

Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters for a decisive march to get rid of the ‘imported government’.

PTI chairman reiterated that the country will be stuck in a quagmire if the incumbent government’s tenure is further prolonged.

He added that PPP and PML-N had given themselves an NRO and closed down corruption cases worth billions of rupees.

Talking about Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s alleged audio leak, Imran Khan said that Maryam wanted to illegally import machinery from India for his son-in-law’s factory.

He added that Pakistan cut off all trade ties with India after it abolished Kashmiri’s right to self-determination and violated the UN charter. But, this government is trying to restore ties with India, they are ready to neglect the struggle of Kashmiris for their personal benefit, he added.

Imran Khan said that the audio leak proves that the Sharif family’s only purpose is to hoard money and nothing else, adding that 60% of the federal cabinet was facing corruption charges and that it had derailed the accountability process by amending the NAB laws.

He said that Rana Sanaullah used teargas shells against women and children on May 25 as they were not fully prepared. He added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.