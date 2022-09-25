New army chief: ‘President Alvi’s suggestion attempt at making COAS appointment controversial’

Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) spokesperson and JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said the suggestion made by President Dr Arif Alvi about the appointment of a new chief of army staff is aimed at making the appointment controversial.

He said that the suggestion is not only in violation of the oath of the President’s office but also contrary to the constitution.

Accepting the appointment of the new army chief is very important, Hamdullah said that the statement is an attempt to make the appointment controversial.

He said that any alteration to the already defined method for the COAS appointment will not be accepted.

From his statement, it seems that President Alvi is loyal to his party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

What did President Alvi say

Recently in an interview with a private TV channel, the president commented on the suggestion floated by former prime minister Imran Khan that the term of current COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa be extended until after fresh elections in the country.

President Alvi said that the suggestion is now open for discussion and there should be a consensus on this issue.