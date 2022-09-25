‘Defeat is not an option’: Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has given a stern message to all-format captain Babar Azam that winning should be the priority of the national side.

Raja’s statement came after the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Saturday.

“I cannot see Pakistan cricket team lose any match. I have conveyed my message to captain Babar Azam that Pakistan only has to win,” said Raja

“I suggest cricket team of Pakistan that defeat is not an option for us. Cricket is that one thing which unites our nation,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain also believes that the Babar Azam-led unit “is capable enough to qualify for the semi-final of T20 WorldCup 2022”.

Raja also spoke about players’ participation in T20 leagues around the world.

“We cannot stop players from taking part in T20 leagues of the world but we have to keep our players fresh aswell. We will decide now in which leagues our players can participate,” he said.