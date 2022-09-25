Likely lineups for fourth Pakistan-England T20I

Naseem Shah is likely to return to the side as Pakistan look to level the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England.

For England, Olly Stone could make his T20I debut while replacing Mark Wood in the lineup.

England’s Harry Brook and Ben Duckett struck a brilliant partnership and the returning Mark Wood claimed three wickets as the visitors beat Pakistan by 63 runs in the third T20I in Karachi on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.

Set a massive 222 for victory, Pakistan were rocked early by the express pace of Wood, who missed the entire English summer due to an elbow injury, when he removed Babar Azam (8) and Haider Ali (3) to leave the hosts wobbling on 28-4.

Shan Masood (65 not out) scored a fighting half-century but the total proved well out of reach for Pakistan, who had demolished England by 10 wickets in the second T20I.

It must be noted that England won the first T20I by six wickets.

England, who last toured Pakistan in 2005, are playing four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December to play three tests in the second leg of the tour.

Likely lineups

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (c), 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah/Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir, 9 Mohammad Hasnain, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales/Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (c), 7 Sam Curran/David Willey, 8 Liam Dawson 9 Reece Topley, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Olly Stone