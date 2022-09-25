Pakistan hockey hits new low

Pakistan hockey is going through another turmoil as couple of key players have quit the national side due to financial concerns.

Star players Ammad Butt and Mubashir Ali have already send their resignation letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), with many more likely to follow.

It must be noted that the Pakistan players were not paid for the past six months and the dues were only cleared yesterday.

Butt also stated that he will play abroad in order to support his family after leaving Pakistan hockey.

“Due to the financial situation over the months between the players and the board, I must look at other venues to support my family and my future,” Butt wrote in the letter.

“Therefore, there are some commitments I have made internationally that I must fulfill.

“I wish you best of luck in the coming tournaments and year ahead. My wish is to see Pakistan hockey achieve the highest accolades on the world stage. My best wishes are always with my beloved country Pakistan.”

Pakistan hockey has been facing financial issues over the past five to six years, with players unable to prepare well for international tournaments which has consequently affected their performance.

Pakistan have failed to qualify for back-to-back Olympic Games, 2016 and 2022, while also missing out on the 2023 World Cup. They also faced the humiliation of missing a World Cup for the first time in their history back in 2014.