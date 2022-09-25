Crime round-up: One killed, two injured in Karachi firing incidents

A man was killed and two others were injured in firing incidents that occurred in different areas of Karachi, SAMAA TV reported Sunday.

The first incident took place in the Awami Markaz neighborhood of the city when two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at a car. A man was killed while his companion was able to flee away.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Affan. His body has been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

In a separate incident on Kashmir Road, a person sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt.

Another violent incident occurred near Jinnah Bridge in the West Wharf where a traffic constable was shot and injured.

Mob justice?

A man was lynched by the mob in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area claiming that he along with an accomplice was trying to rob residents.

The muggers were captured as they tried to snatch valuables from a resident. The crowd gathered and lynched them. One of them died while the other is in serious condition.