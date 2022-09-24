The ‘mystery boy’ in Turkish vlogger harassment case still at large

Although Karachi Police have arrested a suspect involved in harassment of a Turkish vlogger Seda Nur, but a boy whom the vlogger had accused of touching her private parts is still at large.

What happened

Seda Nur is a female Turkish vlogger who is currently in Pakistan to show the brighter side of the country through her videos. On September 15, she posted her recorded vlog on her social media account.

In the first part of the video, Nur can be seen visiting Karachi’s historic Empress Market and Saddar areas and then in the second part, the vlogger is in a room.

In the later section, she explained that how she encountered an incident of harassment during recording. Nur had attached snippets from her vlog in which a man was seen following her constantly on roadside of Saddar area markets.

“As you could see this weird man in blue t-shirt, he started following me and every time, I was stopping, he was just passing me and waiting on a spot for me to pass him, so he can follow me again. There was a point when I had realized that something is off. So I started checking my phone for address. I stopped then. I made it sure that he is not around me anymore.”

“While I was checking my phone, someone touched my private place on here in my back. I turned around. I was ready to punch. Then I saw a little boy about twelve-years-old. I thought that he might have touched me accidentally because he was very little and young. I did not say anything. I made my way to the address and while I was walking to the place, I realized that the man in blue is right behind me again,” she continued.

Nur said in the video, “I just stopped and when I stopped, I realized the boy on my left. They both were following me. Then, it made a click. I just yelled at them. I was swearing, I said stop following me. I am going to call the police. I don’t want to see your faces. You better run and they seriously ran away, but the little boy, he actually turned around and made some very inappropriate gestures with his hands.”

Police yet to track ‘mystery boy’

Karachi police came in action when Nur’s vlog went viral on social media. Preedy police arrested one of the harassers who was identified as Shoaib.

However, the police are yet to track the twelve-year-old boy who was accused by the Turkish vlogger of inappropriate touching and chasing her with the suspect in custody.

Preedy Police Head Moharir Shoaib Anwar told SAMAA Digital that the police shared pictures of one of the suspects with shopkeepers who identified him by the name of Shoaib.

Anwar said the suspect is a resident of Khudadad Colony and son of a jeweler.

He was arrested from Saddar when he came there to collect monthly rent.

However, the police have failed to track and arrest the young boy, who, according to vlogger, touched her on private parts and chased her along with Shoaib.

When South-Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sharjeel Kharral was asked about it, he confirmed they did not go after the young boy but Shoaib only.

Kharral explained that police came in action shortly after the vlog went viral on social media. “Without wasting time, the police arrested the man identified by the victim,” he added.

Separately, the vlogger thanked Karachi police for arresting one of the suspects. She expressed hope that the suspect must have learned a lesson, and he would not bother any woman again.