Decision regarding return of Ishaq Dar due on Sunday

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar is expected to travel to Pakistan in the next 72 hours and take the oath of his Senate seat and as Pakistan’s next finance minister on Tuesday, well-placed sources suggested on Saturday.

This information came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held hours-long consultation with deposed prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.

Talking to the media in London following the meeting, Dar said that it was a family meeting. He said that his flight to Pakistan was booked on Wednesday.

However, the decision whether he will be boarding the flight with the premier will be finalized tomorrow (Sunday).

Earlier this week, Dar had said that he would be returning to Pakistan soon after he told an accountability court in Pakistan that he will return before the October 7 date.

Dar had previously told SAMAA TV that after he returns, joins the case against him and takes oath of the Senate seat, he will await the next assignment to be tasked by his party.

Now, sources suggest, he has been tasked with leading the finance ministry and righting the country’s economy.

What will become of Miftah?

With Dar expected to take over the financial hot seat of the country, there have been speculations about what will happen with the incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Sources suggested that Miftah will be retained by Dar on his team and aid in a smooth transition.

Miftah had spent a difficult five and a half months in the hot seat, but during that time he managed to get the International Monetary Fund d(IMF) deal back on track and negotiated through tough Financial Action Task Force (FATF).