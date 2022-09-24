Three seminary teachers arrested for torturing, shackling student

Kohat police on Saturday arrested three seminary teachers for shackling and torturing a student as punishment. But, the victim’s elder brother says that he was tied in chains by father, not the religious teachers.

A tasteless video emerged on social media showing a minor Madrasa student crying with shackles in his feet.

The victim can be heard narrating - originally in Pashto - that he somehow managed to run away from the seminary. For help, he sat alongside a road and was luckily noticed by the passersby who recorded the video and uploaded it on social media platforms.

According to victim, three teachers of the seminary tortured him inhumanely so he fled.

The video making rounds on the social platforms also drew attention of the police.

Kohat District Police Officer (DPO) Shafi Ullah Gandapur took immediate action and ordered arrest of the suspects.

Ensuing, three religious teachers named Kifayat Hussain, Hassan Kamal and Majid Khan were apprehended by the police and a case was registered against them.

Victim’s elder sibling claims otherwise

However on the other hand, the victim’s elder brother has come up with some claims that would reshape the case, if proven correct.

The elder sibling of the victim said that his father had tied the victim in chains as punishment because was unwilling to get education from a Madrasa.