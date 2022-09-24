Floods washed away your home? Build a ‘floatable house’

The recent floods either washed away or damaged some two million houses while millions of other houses remain flooded in a submerged Sindh. Some students have now come up with a solution that not only makes the construction of houses cheap and sustainable but will also allow the houses to ‘float’ when the flood comes.

Students at Karachi Univerity’s Virtual Arts Department have designed a house that can fight the floods and the weather. Around 11 faculty members and 70 students built ten models of sustainable houses as part of their efforts to help flood victims.

The house has been constructed of recycled materials such as bamboo sticks, straw mats, bottles, and tyres. Since most of the material is recycled or is easily available, it means that it costs very little to make the house, apart from making it sustainable.

The design of the house put on display is designed to house up to seven people along with their animals.

Moreover, the students highlighted that the houses are simple to build and do not require specialized skills like houses built with brick and mortar.

Another unique feature of this model is that its design and structure allow it to act as a raft. So when the water level rises above normal, the houses will be able to float, and people can use it for shelter and as a means to travel over flooded plains.

The students estimated that it will cost a modest Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 to build the house.