Waiting for time when I can bowl out 3 wickets on one ball: Ex-PM Imran Khan

Once again delaying the call for a ‘decisive call’ against the incumbent government, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Saturday said that the nation looks ready to get real freedom as he tells people to remain prepared for his call.

The ex-PM said that he would give the ‘final call’ when he knows he will ‘bowl out’ three-wickets on one ball. I will give the call for decisive march against the government when my opponents would feel I have retreated, he added.

It will be the last call after which there will be no protest or sit-in, he added and said that he is keeping the eyes on preparations of the PTI’s organizations for the decisive march.

He urged the nation to come out for real freedom as it could not be given in a plate while he emphasized that it has to be snatched.

He addressed a mammoth rally in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab where he had announced to disclose his future course against what he terms ‘imported government’.

He asked what the country’s leaders were doing in the US when the country was reeling from the aftermath of devastating floods.

The ex-premier said that the officials of the Pakistan government were staying in the expensive hotels in the US while ‘begging’ international community for aid.

He played several clips of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from his interviews and speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and lampooned him for ‘begging’ before the world.

Imran Khan associated the premier’s appeal to the international community as to what happens with a country when ‘corrupt’ people - who were on the verge of getting indicted in corruption cases - were imposed on the country through a conspiracy.

He recalled that 60% of the federal cabinet was on bail and how they twitched the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) laws to get rid of the corruption cases against them.

PTI chairman claimed that the global community knows that the incumbent leadership of Pakistan is corrupt which is why it is refraining from giving aid to the flood-hit country.

He says the government is running away from elections because it can foresee its defeat against him.

Four people have hatched a conspiracy behind closed doors to kill me, he reiterated. Imran Khan said that the leaders of PML-N held pressers to invoke sentiments against him on religious grounds so that if he gets killed, they could blame it on religious fanatics.

PTI chairman said that every corrupt person was getting relief under this government as he told people about the return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

He recalled how Dar fled Pakistan after admitting committing money laundering for Sharif family. Imran Khan said that the ex-finance minister destroyed Pakistan’s economy during his tenure and warned that he would mobilize people against the plunder and loot which is on cards.

Calling out those who brought the ‘cabal of crooks’ in power, Imran Khan said the nation would never forgive them as he recalled the growth of economy and economic milestones achieved by the PTI government during its 3.5 years.

He said that there is no ‘real democracy’ in the country as the critics are picked up and tortured. He called for the judiciary to stand for protection of the basic rights of the people.

The ex-PM cited examples of nations that went on to progress after application of true democratic norms.

The time has come to take real freedom from the thieves who come to Pakistan to only loot it and then return abroad; Pakistanis you have to stand against it, Imran Khan said.

Calling out Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for threatening to use tear-gas shells and pellet guns on PTI’s protesters anticipated to reach Islamabad soon, PTI chairman said that staging peaceful protest is his basic democratic right.

He recalled how the PTI government allowed then-opposition to come to Islamabad and stage anti-government protests and sit-ins. We did not create obstacles but rather facilitated them.

The ex-PM said that they did not contemplate that the government would resort to power against women and children when they took out Haqiqi Azadi March in May.

However, he said that they would come all prepared this time.