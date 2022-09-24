Working ‘overtime’: Leopards roam Margalla Hills National Park in daylight

While most of the country reels from the impacts of climate change, in the Margalla Hills National Park, there is a shift in the ecology that is worrying many experts.

Recently, camera traps set up across the park straddling the northern boundary of the federal capital caught some snaps of leopards.

It is not wholly unusual to find leopards roaming about in the national park, which has been declared a protected zone. What was unusual was that the traps usually snap these photos at night.

What made ecologists sit up with worry was that these images showed the leopards roaming during the day.

The pictures were snapped in a part of the Margalla Hills where humans are not allowed to enter, which is a preserved zone. This is where camera traps have been placed to monitor the movement of the animals.

Animals that catch their prey in the morning and rest at night are called Diurnal. Those who hunt at night and relax in the day are called nocturnal.

Leopards are nocturnal creatures, thanks to their large eyes and dilated pupils that allow them to see well in the dark.

However, experts say that when predators cannot get prey at night due to the presence of other predators or insufficient prey, they are forced to come out in the day to catch their prey.

Meanwhile, officials of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMBN) – responsible for the management of flora and fauna in the park – shared that they will study the pictures and footage to determine the behavior of the cats and compare the results with those from the previous year to determine the possible reasons for behavior variations.

While capturing leopards roaming around the park in the daylight is surprising and slightly disturbing, on the other, it assures that the Margalla Hills National Park is a secure place for leopards.