Shehbaz arrives in London for crunch talks on Dar’s return

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London for a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on a host of issues, including the party’s consolidation in the country and tackling opposition forces.

Shehbaz arrived in London on Saturday evening as he returned to Pakistan after spending a week in New York at the United Nations General Assembly high-level event, where he delivered a speech to the General Assembly on Friday evening.

An agenda of the meeting obtained by SAMAA TV showed that during the meeting between Shehbaz and Nawaz, Dar will also be present and will finalize the date for the latter’s return to Pakistan.

Moreover, issues relating to arresting the economic decline, including inflation and the US dollar exchange rate, will be discussed.

Issues pertaining to the opposition faced by the coalition government will also be discussed, including Imran Khan’s threat of another long march, seeking early decisions for cases filed against Imran and being able to recapture power in Punjab, where the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had managed to topple Hamza Shehbaz.