Apocalyptic floods: A month after it rained non-stop, 3 districts in Sindh still submerged

Several areas in three districts of Sindh province inundated by ‘apocalyptic’ floods are still deluged as the authorities fail to drain water, although it has been almost a month since the rivers have cooled down.

Although it has been almost a month that the flood and rain situation has normalized but still, vast swathes of Khairpur, Tando Allahyar, and Matiari are inundated.

With huge chunks of land still underwater, the affectees in these districts are facing a difficult situation not just for themselves but whatever livestock has luckily survived.

The historic Hingorja town in Khairpur still looks like a river after a month devastating floodwater has passed. Sobho Dero, Setharja Road, and other areas also resemble an artificial lake with water level up to four feet.

There is a similar sight in the Matiari district where more than 300 villages, as well as urban areas, are still inundated as the accumulated water has not been drained yet.

The residents have been confined to their homes while livestock have started dying.

Tando Allahyar district is encountering similar circumstances where swathes are still underwater.

The survivors who are encircled by standing water are paying at least Rs50 to move to the dry areas to arrange food for themselves and their animals.

Alligators in Nara Canal

The villagers living around Nara Canal experienced a surprise when they saw alligators in the water who could have crawled into their areas.

It happened after the water was released in the Nara Canal in Sukkur which brought alligators along with it. The incident spread fear and panic among the locals, and they resorted to protective measures.

Railway services in Sindh, Balochistan still disrupted

It has been nearly a month since the floods struck Balochistan and Sindh, but the government has been unable to restore rail services across the two provinces.

The continued disruption in rail traffic has caused a loss of Rs3 billion to the railways.

One reason is that many areas of Sindh and Balochistan remain underwater, preventing the government from fully restoring the tracks. At the same time, the authority has been forced to refund customers owing to delays in resuming operations.

In Sindh, the railway track between Kacheri to Khairpur remains wholly submerged.

Work on the track is underway in Nausher Feroze, and train services there are expected to resume soon.

In Balochistan, the railways track has been severely damaged by the flood at Patidar and Bhiria.

Restoration of railway track

Further, the restoration of the railway track between Padidan and Bheria Road railway station is in the last stages, the officials said.

The track was badly damaged by the rains and floods.