Nazim Jokhio’s mother withdraws from son’s murder case

Observers were taken aback on Saturday when the family of Malir resident Nazim Jokhio, who had been killed by influential people, withdrew their case against the culprits.

The withdrawal prevented the indictment of the suspects.

On Saturday, Nazim Jokhio’s mother submitted an affidavit in court and withdrew from the case.

The affidavit comes just two weeks after she had appeared in court and had rejected a signed out-of-court settlement, claiming that her thumb impressions were obtained by force.

But before the suspects could be indicted, an affidavit was submitted in court that stated that the victim’s family had reached a compromise with the suspects and that they had no objections if the case was closed.

Nazim Jokhio’s wife had already submitted a similar affidavit in court after receiving threats from influential people.

The court subsequently directed to publish an advertisement in court containing the names of the legal heirs of Jokhio and adjourned the hearing.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Karim Jokhio is on bail, while PPP MPA Owais Jokhio and five others are still in jail.