WATCH: Who gave permission to negotiate with terrorists? Justice Qazi Faez

Senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday questioned negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), noting that they were responsible for causing great loss to the nation apart from other critical and legal matters, especially the expansive judicial role of the military.

He raised these questions during the second day of the International Judicial Conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Asked about the talks with proscribed groups, Justice Isa pointed to how during the years of militancy in Pakistan, terrorists had targeted 1,000 schools, including one school in Swat where around 1,000 girls studied.

Referring to a case regarding the school he had adjudicated, Justice Isa said that the destruction of the school denied its students of an education for the next five years until the facility’s reconstruction and reopening.

“Militants bombed the schools, so why have we initiated negotiations with these terrorists?” he asked, adding, “who permission to negotiate?”

Climate catastrophe

Justice Isa also raised further questions on the climate catastrophe faced by Pakistan.

“We have to counter the climate impact with our own resources and take practical steps instead of asking the world for help,” he said.

He also suggested the government stop providing luxury vehicles to judges, bureaucrats and members of other pillars of state, and instead use these budgets to develop projects for maintaining routes for commoners, passersby, those who ride bicycles and use public transports.

Law directorate

During the question and answer session, the judge was asked that if he would work with the military’s newly established Research and Legal Law Directorate for research on international and constitutional issues.

“If they are interested in any coordination for constitutional or international issues, they can invite me or any other person,” he said, adding that he was not aware that any such institute had been established.