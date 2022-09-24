PCB BoG approves increase in retainers, match fees in 2022-23 domestic contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved the increase in retainers and match fess in 2022-23 domestic contracts.

The decision is in line with the board’s policy of incentivising high-performing domestic cricketers.

The contracts will run from September 2022 to August 2023 and the list of player names will be revealed in due course.

“After Ramiz Raja had announced an increase of PKR100,000 in retainers across all five categories upon being elected as the 34th PCB Chairman last September, the cricket board has again topped up the domestic retainers,” the PCB said in a press release.

“However, the biggest improvement is in the match fees, which have been increased with the objective of attracting star cricketers and inspiring them to maintain high standards so that they can continue to stay in the domestic contract categories.

“The overall impact following these latest increases in retainers and match fees is that Category A+ and Category D players can now potentially earn between PKR4.3million and PKR6.1million respectively. However, to make these earnings, the players will have to maintain the expected fitness levels and perform consistently so that they can feature in all league matches of the National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup.”