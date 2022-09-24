Shehbaz Hamza off the hook as Ramzan sugar mills case among 26 returned to NAB

Following amendments to the accountability laws, another 26 cases have been returned to the chairman of the apex anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for review.

As many as 126 graft cases were pending before six accountability courts in Lahore. Of these, 26 cases have been sent back to the NAB chairman for review.

While the cases of graft are worth tens of millions, the total volume of corruption and loss in each case is far less than the newly prescribed value of Rs500 million. Hence the cases were sent back.

These cases implicate either political personalities or bureaucrats and include cases of illegal housing societies, DPO Sahiwal, Ramzan Sugar mills, and Punjab Youth Festival, among other cases.