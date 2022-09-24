Capt Safdar attacked during hearing in Mansehra

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar and his staff traded blows with some unidentified assailants in a Mansehra courtroom on Saturday. While the court directed to arrest of the two attackers, the police detained Capt Safdar and his team.

The incident took place on Saturday when Capt Safdar appeared before a Mansehra court.

During the hearing, some people attacked Captain Safdar.

The judge called the security officers to break up the fight and directed them to arrest the attackers who had violated the sanctity of the courtroom.

However, the police arrested Capt Safdar and his staff instead.

Capt Safdar said that even if blows were traded, both sides should have been detained and treated equally. Instead, only one side was detained.