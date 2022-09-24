Police obtain two-day physical remand of journalist Ayaz Amir’s son
A judicial magistrate on Saturday granted two-day physical custody of Shahnawaz Amir for allegedly murdering his wife at a Chak Shahzad farmhouse.
The court also approved arrest warrants for the suspect’s parents.
On Saturday morning, Shahzad Town police presented the suspect, Shahnawaz Amir before Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan.
The police sought 10-day physical remand of the suspect to conduct their investigations.
However, the court only granted two-day physical remand of the suspect, subject to pre and post medical examination and directed to present the suspect before the court again on Monday, September 26.
A separate request by the police to arrest the suspect’s father, renowned journalist Ayaz Amir and his wife Samina for the purpose of investigations was granted by the court.
After the hearing, the police took Shahnawaz back to the Shahazad Town police station for further investigations.
Earlier on Saturday, the police registered an [FIR against Shahnawaz], booking him for murdering his wife Sarah Inam, under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which prescribes punishment for murder.
