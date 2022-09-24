Shaheen Shah Afridi resumes bowling in London

Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has resumed bowling in London, as he is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The left-arm pacer suffered a PCL injury in July while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Despite the injury, the left-armer was named in the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

Your success belongs to Allah,not your mindset. pic.twitter.com/RP8l7RTMcZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 24, 2022

The pacer shared a video of his recovery on social site Twitter, where he can be seen bowling in a practice ground.

It is worth mentioning here that the 22-year-old is currently in London, where he is undergoing his rehab under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal.