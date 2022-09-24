Watch Live
Shaheen Shah Afridi resumes bowling in London

He suffered a knee injury
Samaa Web Desk Sep 24, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has resumed bowling in London, as he is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The left-arm pacer suffered a PCL injury in July while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Despite the injury, the left-armer was named in the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

The pacer shared a video of his recovery on social site Twitter, where he can be seen bowling in a practice ground.

It is worth mentioning here that the 22-year-old is currently in London, where he is undergoing his rehab under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

