Pakistan win bronze medal during Tent Pegging Championship

Pakistan’s women equestrians won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tent Pegging Championship in Jordan.

The three-match Pakistan team put up an impressive performance to clinch the medal.

In addition to the host Jordan, teams from nine countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Russia, Sudan, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa and Norway, are participating in the event.

Equestrian Federation of Pakistan President Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali congratulated the team for making the country proud. He added that today, September 24, is the last day of the tournament and the Pakistani team is hopeful of winning more medals.

It should be noted that the selection of the national team was done through an open trial.