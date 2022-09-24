Pakistan hockey coach Aikman faces visa issues again

Pakistan national hockey team’s Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman’s arrival in Pakistan has been delayed due to visa issues.

According to sources, Aikman won’t be able to join Pakistan team’s camp in Karachi for the first few days ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament.

The Dutch coach also faced a similar issue before the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. He only received a 90-day work visa instead of a work permit in order to travel with the Pakistan team to Birmingham.

After the Commonwealth Games, Aikman went back home to visit his family and now requires a new visa to come to Pakistan.

It must be noted that Aikman was appointed Pakistan coach till 2026 in December last year. He has previously coached the Japanese team, which stunned the world by winning the Asian Games title in 2018.

Aikman has also not been paid since joining the Pakistan team and the issue is still pending.

Pakistan team’s training camp will start from September 25 at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi.

The squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which will take place from November 1-10, 2022, in Malaysia, will be finalised after the end of the training camp.