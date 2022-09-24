Falguni Pathek throws shade at Neha Kakkar’s O Sajna

Famous Indian singer Falguni Pathak has expressed displeasure on Neha Kakkar’s remake of her 90s hit song, in a series of Instagram stories.

A few days ago, the renown Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar released her latest single O Sajna, which was a remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

O Sajna premiered on YouTube on September 19, featuring Priyank Sharma, Dhanashree Verma and Neha herself. Production credits went to famed producer Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Although, the song has reached 19 million views on YouTube in just five days, many people reacted negatively to Kakkar’s latest song. They criticized her for ruining their favorite childhood song.

The majority of the comments on YouTube video said that no one can beat the original.

Many internet users shared the song on their social media accounts trolling the Kala Chashma singer, while tagging both Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar.

Surprisingly, Falguni Pathak, the singer of the original song, shared posts by her fans criticizing the Dheeme Dheeme singer, leading her fans to speculate that she is unhappy with the remake as well.

The Saawan Main singer reshared many of the posts hating on Neha Kakkar on her Instagram stories, but didn’t add anything from her side.

One of the posts read, “Stop ruining our old classics for us! Stop with it already!”

The internet is convinced that the original singer is upset by the remake and dislikes the new song. A Twitter user wrote, “She is legit hurt and should be.”

Another one tweeted, “Neha Kakkar needs to stop for real, it’s not a joke anymore!”