Islamabad Safe City official found dead

Police in the federal capital on Saturday found the body of an officer attached with the Safe City system of Islamabad.

The city’s police chief has taken notice of the incident and has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Police on Saturday morning said that the Khanna Police were called to the house of Safe City Systems Director Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Officials said investigators from the homicide division and forensic teams are at the site.

IG Islamabad directed the DIG Operations to transparently investigate the case from all possible angles, including murder.

Khan was primarily contracted with the NTC and had joined the Safe City project in the federal capital in April 2020, on deputation.