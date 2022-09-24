Noor Mukaddam reprised: Journalist Ayaz Amir’s son booked for murder

The Islamabad police late on Friday registered the first information report for the murder of a Canadian woman by her husband at a farmhouse in Islamabad.

According to the FIR, registered by Shahzad Town SHO Nawazish Ali Khan, the police received a phone call about a murder. Subsequently, two squads of police set off for the farmhouse.

At the site, a woman identified as Samina Shah told them that her son, Shahnawaz Amir, had killed her daughter-in-law Sara and that the culprit was still in the house. Shahnawaz’s father is journalist Ayaz Amir.

At this, the police moved cautiously through the house. When Shahnawaz saw the police, he locked himself in one of the rooms.

The police forced their way into the room and managed to overpower him.

They found his hands covered with blood, with blood splattered over his shirt as well.

On asking, he confirmed his name to the police. In response to other questions, he told police that he had had a quarrel with his wife.

He added that during the heated argument, he picked up an exercise weight and repeatedly struck his wife with it, killing her. Shahnawaz told the police that he then tried to hide the body in the bathtub in his restroom.

On insistence from the police, Shahnawaz showed the police where his wife’s body was. Officials found wounds on her forehead and head. The body was then sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for a post-mortem.

Shahnawaz then told the police that the murder weapon was hidden in his room. He was allowed to enter his bedroom, where he received the weights from their hiding place under the sofa. The dumbbell was covered in blood and hair of the victim.

All the evidence, including the dumbbell and the perpetrator’s shirt, was duly collected by the forensic team.

Subsequently, the FIR was registered with Section 302.

The initial post-mortem report of the victim showed that she had suffered injuries to her head, forehead and arms from a blunt weapon.

In a statement to the media on Friday, a distraught Ayaz Amir said that he never wants to wish something like this on anyone.

He did not comment further on the matter.