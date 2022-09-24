Do clouds in Karachi mean it will rain today?

Karachi saw grey and slightly black clouds roll in on Saturday morning, helping lower the intensity of the hot autumn sun. It also prompted many to ask whether it would rain in the city today.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the sky will remain partially overcast. In contrast, the temperature will stay between 31 degrees celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. At night, this is expected to drop to around 28 degrees centigrade, with the lowest temperature expected to be 26.5 degrees centigrade.

The humidity will remain at around 76%.

The city continues to see a westerly wind blow at speeds of 18 kilometers per hour.

On rain, the PMD said that light drizzling is expected but not rain.