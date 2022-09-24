Floods continue to wreak havoc, rains in Lahore, Pakistan lose to England

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, September 24, 2022.

Floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA seeks to mobilize world on helping Pakistan combat floods

Floods keep several kilometers of railways track underwater

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds news conference in New York on floods in Pakistan, calls for immediate support

Diseases continue to impact those stranded in flood-hit areas

Political developments

PM Shehbaz Sharif concludes trip to New York, heads to London for key consultations with Nawaz

Date for Ishaq Dar’s return expected to be finalized today

Imran Khan set to address rally in Rahim Yar Khan today

PTI workers to stage protest in Islamabad

Weather updates

Rains continue in Lahore for second day

Karachi weather overcast

Law and order

FIR registered for murder of journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law, police continue investigations

Military conducts intelligence-based operation in Swat and Lakki Marwat against terrorists hours after informing Senate panel about presence of militants in scenic valley.

Economy

SBP introduces stringent controls on currency exchange

Senate panel seeks mechanism on preventing shortage of gas during winter

Cricket