Floods continue to wreak havoc, rains in Lahore, Pakistan lose to England
Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, September 24, 2022.
Floods
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA seeks to mobilize world on helping Pakistan combat floods
-
Floods keep several kilometers of railways track underwater
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds news conference in New York on floods in Pakistan, calls for immediate support
-
Diseases continue to impact those stranded in flood-hit areas
Political developments
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif concludes trip to New York, heads to London for key consultations with Nawaz
-
Date for Ishaq Dar’s return expected to be finalized today
-
Imran Khan set to address rally in Rahim Yar Khan today
-
PTI workers to stage protest in Islamabad
Weather updates
-
Rains continue in Lahore for second day
-
Karachi weather overcast
Law and order
-
FIR registered for murder of journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law, police continue investigations
-
Military conducts intelligence-based operation in Swat and Lakki Marwat against terrorists hours after informing Senate panel about presence of militants in scenic valley.
Economy
-
SBP introduces stringent controls on currency exchange
-
Senate panel seeks mechanism on preventing shortage of gas during winter
Cricket
- Pakistan lost the third T20I to England in another high-scoring match