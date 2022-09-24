Military conducts operation in Swat targeting resurgent terrorists One terrorist killed in IBO, another two killed in Laki Marwat.

With reports of terrorists resurfacing in the scenic valleys of Swat, the military on Friday launched a targeted operation in which one terrorist was killed.

A separate operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, the army said that it conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of Swat district.

The military said that they had traced the presence of a high profile terrorist in the area and launched the targeted operation.

However, the troops exchanged fire with the terrorists while closing in on them. During ensuing exchange of fire, terrorist was killed.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist.

Officials said that the terrorist had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces in the region.

Operation in Lakki Marwat

In Lakki Marwat, troops observed the movement of terrorists in the Sheikh Badin Mountains.

Troops pursued the terrorists. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

The operations come on a day when officials of law enforcement agencies told a senate panel that some terrorists had surfaced in the Swat valley. They further said that these individuals had been traced and caught.