After Shehbaz, Ashraf and Dar, Nawaz also queues up before accountability court for acquittal

Following in the footsteps of his brother and other coalition members, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday filed an application before an accountability calling for his acquittal in a plots allotment case citing the recently amended accountability rules.

Nawaz’s counsel filed the application under the newly amended of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

In his application, the deposed prime minister contended that since the new amendment prevents NAB from investigating graft cases with a total valuation less than Rs500 million, he should be acquitted in the case against him since alleged corruption in the case is far below that.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif was corruption charges in the Rs130 million plot allocation case.

The accountability court has already ordered the release of three other accused in the case.

Nawaz Sharif further requested the court to order the return of all his confiscated assets.