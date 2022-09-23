Shehbaz at UNGA: Flood reconstruction is going to be a ‘long haul’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the world to come together and convert solidarity into concrete action to help the flood affected people of Pakistan

He is currently addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

PM Shehbaz recapped the damaged caused by the floods across Pakistan and how his mind is still in one of the flood refugee camps back in Pakistan.

He added that there is a need to look at reconstruction of the flood-hit areas, reminding that it is going to be a ‘long haul.’

Shehbaz said that entire definition of national security has changed today.

He added that in the coming years, nature will be fighting back and man will be no match. He urged the leaders of the world to come together and come up with a cogent solution to it.

Resolution of Kashmir

Shehbaz urged world leaders UN that there is a need for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“We are neighbors, and we are neighbors forever. It is up to us to decided whether we want to live in peace,” he said, reminding that Pakistan and India have gone through three wars already.

He added that India must realize that both countries are armed to the teeth and that “war is not an option, war is not an option, war is not an option.”

Read the full transcript of his speech below: