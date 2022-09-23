Biden determined to help Pakistan through flood crisis

US President Joe Biden has expressed his determination to continue helping Pakistan in the difficult humanitarian situation caused as a result of floods.

He expressed this during an informal meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, Shehbaz thanked the US president for his condolences and his message to the international community to help the flood victims and support Pakistan.

He also thanked Biden and the people of the US for the visit of the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to Pakistan and for sending aid.

Earlier, Biden expressed grief over the hundreds of deaths in the devastating floods in Pakistan and sympathized with the affected families.