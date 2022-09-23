Govt more than doubles cash allocation for flood affectees to Rs70b

The government on Friday decided to ehance the volume of its Flood Relief Cash Assistance Package from Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion.

The decision comes after the government blew past its original allocated sum and sought to widen the net for those receiving the cash grants.

The government had been disbursing cash assistance to flood survivors, handing out around Rs25,000 per family through the through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). BISP identified 2.76 million families through its National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

By Friday evening, around half of all identified beneficiaries had so far withdrawn Rs35.022 billion.

The BISP said that previously, the funds were being disbursed in the four, worst hit regions of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Now, they were expanding disbursement to flood affected in the northern region of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as well. The government expects to disburse around Rs11.8 million among some 472 flood-hit people in the region.

Province Generated Beneficiary Generated Amount Total withdrawal beneficiary Total withdrawal amount Today count of withdrawal Remaining beneficiaries % of beneficiary served Balochistan 241,063 6,026,575,000 136,444 3,411,100,000 1,550 104,619 56.60% Sindh 1,862,041 46,551,025,000 983,276 24,581,900,000 133,576 878,765 52.81% Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 315,773 7,894,325,000 127,523 3,188,075,000 1,427 188,250 40.38% Punjab** 340,252 8,506,300,000 153,550 3,838,750,000 821 186,702 45.13% Gilgit Baltistan 472 11,800,000 103 2,575,000 103 369 21.82% Total 2,759,601 68,990,025,000 1,400,896 35,022,400,000 137,477 1,358,705 50.76%

The biggest chunk of the funds are expected to go to flood affectees in Sindh, where the most damage and most of the 33 million flood-affected people live. Around 983,276 affected families of Sindh have received Rs24.582 billion.

In Balochistan, some 136,444 flood affected families received Rs3.411 billion.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 127,523 families have received Rs3.188 million, whereas 153,550 families of Punjab have received Rs3.839 million.

In Gilgit Baltistan, so far 103 flood affected families have received Rs2.57 million.

On Friday alone, a total of 133,477 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood hit areas. This includes 1,550 flood affected families in Balochistan, 133,576 families in Sindh, 1,427 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 821 in Punjab and 103 flood affected families in Gilgit Baltistan.

A control room has also been set up at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.