Political leaders need to find solution to political problems through dialogue, CJP Umar Ata Bandial

Political issues requires political leaders to put their heads together and come up with a solution through dialogue while the judiciary alone cannot solve all problems.

This was stated by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday while addressing the ninth International Judicial Conference. The conference was held on the theme, “75 Years – Reflecting of the Past and Looking Towards the Future,”

The chief justice said that the judiciary is determined to protect the constitution and the day is not far when Pakistan will become a progressive and prosperous state.

Referring to the constitution, he said that it guarantees the protection of basic human rights and that the judiciary is committed to protect human rights without any prejudices or partiality.

“That is why we took several suo motos to safeguard basic human rights,” he defended.

Referring to the Yousuf Raza Gilani case and that of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the chief justice said that decisions made in the greater constitutional interest.

“We protected the constitution of Pakistan.”

He further said that good governance is an important pillar for defending human rights.

CJP Bandial further highlighted that the devastating floods have had a devastating impact on the country and that the judiciary will playing its role to give relief to millions of flood affected people.